Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 24 – March 25, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

DANIEL, JANE FRANZ

Age: 62 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-25 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #10831, SURETY OR CASH, $1390, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10831, SURETY OR CASH, $1390, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10831, SURETY OR CASH, $1390, Court: RS Municipal Court

Posted Speed Limits – 16 to 20 Mph Over Status: PENDING, Bond: #10831, SURETY OR CASH, $1390, Court: RS Municipal Court



SANDEZ, JONATHAN ANTHONY

Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE Booking Date: 2023-03-24 Scheduled Release: 2023-03-26 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BRANDNER, MICAH LAIRD

Age: 47 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-24 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #10830, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10830, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10830, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10830, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 1ST OFFENSE Status: PENDING, Bond: #10830, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10830, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



MARTINEZ, TONY JAMES

Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-03-24 Scheduled Release: 2023-03-27 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MAZURKIEWICZ, MATTHEW JAMES

Age: 60 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-24 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10828, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT



BOSS, KAYLA LYNN

Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-03-24 Scheduled Release: 2023-03-27 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: