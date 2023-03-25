Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 24 – March 25, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
DANIEL, JANE FRANZ
Age: 62 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-25 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10831, SURETY OR CASH, $1390, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10831, SURETY OR CASH, $1390, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10831, SURETY OR CASH, $1390, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Posted Speed Limits – 16 to 20 Mph Over
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10831, SURETY OR CASH, $1390, Court: RS Municipal Court
Sponsor
Sponsor
SANDEZ, JONATHAN ANTHONY
Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE Booking Date: 2023-03-24 Scheduled Release: 2023-03-26 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BRANDNER, MICAH LAIRD
Age: 47 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-24 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10830, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10830, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10830, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10830, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: REQ’D FOR AN INTERLOCK RESTRICTED LICENSE UNDER W.S. 31-7-402 – 1ST OFFENSE
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10830, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10830, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
MARTINEZ, TONY JAMES
Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-03-24 Scheduled Release: 2023-03-27 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MAZURKIEWICZ, MATTHEW JAMES
Age: 60 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-24 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10828, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT
BOSS, KAYLA LYNN
Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-03-24 Scheduled Release: 2023-03-27 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PV)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #10826, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT