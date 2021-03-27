Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 26 – March 27, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

VENSOR, TOMMY GENE

Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2021-03-26
Released: 2021-03-26
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7875, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

ONEILL, LINDSEY DAWN

Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2021-03-26
Released: 2021-03-26
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7876, CASH, $705, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

GREENE, SPENCER SCOTT

Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-03-27
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7878, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

LONG, MICHEAL DOUGLAS

Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-03-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7877, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7877, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

JONES, ROGER TYRE

Age: 68
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-03-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Blackmail – Threatens Bodily Injury or Property
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Arson in the Third Degree – Places Another in Danger of Bodily Injury
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COUR

