Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 26 – March 27, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

VENSOR, TOMMY GENE Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2021-03-26 Released: 2021-03-26 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7875, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

ONEILL, LINDSEY DAWN Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2021-03-26 Released: 2021-03-26 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7876, CASH, $705, Court: RS Municipal Court

GREENE, SPENCER SCOTT Age: 24 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-03-27 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #7878, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



LONG, MICHEAL DOUGLAS Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-03-26 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #7877, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call Status: PENDING, Bond: #7877, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

