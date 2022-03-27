Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 26 – March 27, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
GARCIA, KEVIN DANIEL
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-03-26
Released: 2022-03-26
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – CDS – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9437, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
MILLS, ZACHARY MICHAEL
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-03-27
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Measurable BAC
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9440, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9440, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BOEVERS, JONNIE LEE
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-03-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9439, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9439, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9439, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
YAGONG, DAVID MEALI ILI IAKAHI
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-03-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Criminal Entry (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9438, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PARRA MARTINEZ, JOSE MANUEL
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-03-26
Released: 2022-03-26
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Sniffing Glue and Similar Toxic Vapors
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9436, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court