Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 26 – March 27, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

GARCIA, KEVIN DANIEL

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-03-26

Released: 2022-03-26

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – CDS – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9437, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



MILLS, ZACHARY MICHAEL

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-03-27

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Measurable BAC Status: PENDING, Bond: #9440, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #9440, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BOEVERS, JONNIE LEE

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-03-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9439, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9439, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9439, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



YAGONG, DAVID MEALI ILI IAKAHI

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-03-26

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Criminal Entry (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9438, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PARRA MARTINEZ, JOSE MANUEL

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-03-26

Released: 2022-03-26

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD