Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 26 – March 27, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
HERMAN, CARRIE ANN
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-03-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12406, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE
MCDANIEL, SAURIAH NICOLE
Age: 18
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-26
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Disorderly Conduct
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12405, CASH OR SURETY, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court
FAJARDO, BENNY LEE
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-03-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12404, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KENNIS, TYLOR JEFFREY
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2024-03-26
Scheduled Release: 2024-03-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE
SIMPSON, JENNIFER ESMERALDA
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-03-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12403, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MCCOY, RYAN DANIEL
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-26
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12402, CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT