Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 26 – March 27, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

HERMAN, CARRIE ANN

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-03-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12406, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE



MCDANIEL, SAURIAH NICOLE

Age: 18

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-26

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Disorderly Conduct Status: PENDING, Bond: #12405, CASH OR SURETY, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court



FAJARDO, BENNY LEE

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-03-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12404, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KENNIS, TYLOR JEFFREY

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2024-03-26

Scheduled Release: 2024-03-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: PROBATION & PAROLE



SIMPSON, JENNIFER ESMERALDA

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-03-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12403, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MCCOY, RYAN DANIEL

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-26

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: