Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 27 – March 28 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MATHEWS, TODD JEFFREY
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-03-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9443, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9443, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LARSON, CHRISTOPHER KYLE
Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-03-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9442, CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court
AGUIRRE, KENNY EDUARDO
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-03-27
Released: 2022-03-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9441, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Burning Prohibited
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9441, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Ill-Governed House or Disorderly House
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9441, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court
