Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 27 – March 28 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MATHEWS, TODD JEFFREY

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-03-27

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9443, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #9443, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LARSON, CHRISTOPHER KYLE

Age: 30

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-03-27

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9442, CASH, $310, Court: RS Municipal Court



AGUIRRE, KENNY EDUARDO

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-03-27

Released: 2022-03-27

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #9441, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court

Burning Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #9441, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court

Ill-Governed House or Disorderly House Status: PENDING, Bond: #9441, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court

