Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 28 – March 29, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

WALTERS, ERIKA MARIE

Age: 43 Address: MANILA, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-28 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Forgery – Permit – Utters any Writing Known to be Forged (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10842, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Sponsor

GOULD, SKYLER RAY

Age: 32 Address: SAINT ANTHONY, ID

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-28 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

Tail Lamps – License Plate Light Status: PENDING, Bond: #10840, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #10840, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10840, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JORDAN, JOSHUA IVERY

Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-28 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: