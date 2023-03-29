Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 28 – March 29, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
WALTERS, ERIKA MARIE
Age: 43 Address: MANILA, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-28 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Forgery – Permit – Utters any Writing Known to be Forged (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10842, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GOULD, SKYLER RAY
Age: 32 Address: SAINT ANTHONY, ID
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-28 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- Tail Lamps – License Plate Light
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10840, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10840, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10840, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JORDAN, JOSHUA IVERY
Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-28 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10839, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT