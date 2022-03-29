Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 29 – March 30, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MAY, SHAWNEE JO
Age: 21
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2022-03-28
Scheduled Release: 2022-03-31
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT PV)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
SATTERWHITE, MICHAEL GENE
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2022-03-28
Scheduled Release: 2023-01-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Promoting Obscenity – Produces or Reproduces – Adult
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #9446, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
