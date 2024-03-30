Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 29 – March 30, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MATHIS, CHARLES
Age: 60
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: USMS HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-03-29
Arresting Agency: USM
Charges:
- Robbery – Threatens or Fears Bodily Injury (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
LOIGNON, ROBERT SHANE
Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE
Booking Date: 2024-03-29
Scheduled Release: 2024-03-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court