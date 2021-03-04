Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 3 – March 4, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
LEAVITT, TYLER JOSEPH
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-03-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7739, CASH, $10000, Court: District Court
ROGERS, JOSHUA RYAN
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-03-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7738, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MARTINEZ, JEFFREY BRIAN
Age: 59
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-03-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Breach of Peace (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7737, CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Use of Credit Card -Without Consent – > $1000 (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7736, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court
- Stalking – Other Conduct That Harasses (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7737, CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT