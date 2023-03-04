Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 3 – March 4, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

BANDEROB, BROOK MICHELLE

Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-04 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #10742, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JOHNSTON, ROBERT WAYNE

Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-03-03 Scheduled Release: 2023-03-05 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



JOHNSON, ISAAC TREY

Age: 34 Address: RELIANCE, WY

Booking Type: USMS HOLD Booking Date: 2023-03-03 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10741, NO BOND, $0, Court: Federal Court



LARSON, KIMBERLY JOHN

Age: 49 Address: FORT COLLINS, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-03 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges: