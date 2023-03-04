Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 3 – March 4, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
BANDEROB, BROOK MICHELLE
Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-04 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #10742, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JOHNSTON, ROBERT WAYNE
Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-03-03 Scheduled Release: 2023-03-05 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
JOHNSON, ISAAC TREY
Age: 34 Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: USMS HOLD Booking Date: 2023-03-03 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10741, NO BOND, $0, Court: Federal Court
LARSON, KIMBERLY JOHN
Age: 49 Address: FORT COLLINS, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-03 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10740, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10740, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Prohibited Parking – Controlled-Access Highway
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10740, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10740, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT