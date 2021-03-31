Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 30 – March 31, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
THOMPSON, FRANK
Age: 31
Address: SALEM, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-03-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7893, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
REED, JARROD TIMOTHY
Age: 38
Address: LAPOINT, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-03-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7892, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
JACOBSEN, GENTRY JANAE
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2021-03-30
Released: 2021-03-30
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7890, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7890, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court