Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 30 – March 31, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

BRUNGARDT, BENJAMIN DONALD

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-03-30

Released: 2022-03-30

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9449, CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

False Imprisonment, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9449, CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CHAVEZ, GUILLERMO

Age: 33

Address: MARICOPA, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-03-31

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #9453, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Sponsor

HALL, KYLE ANTHONY

Age: 22

Address: LEVAN, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-03-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9454, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court

Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure Status: PENDING, Bond: #9454, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court



SALVADOR MONTERO, JESUS ARMONDO

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-03-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Hit and Run Property Attended Status: PENDING, Bond: #9452, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court



Sponsor

LEE, TRISTA LEE

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2022-03-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #9450, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MANYMULES, MICHAEL

Age: 51

Address: PAGE, AZ

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-03-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: