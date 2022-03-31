Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 30 – March 31, 2022

0
1

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

BRUNGARDT, BENJAMIN DONALD

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-03-30

Released: 2022-03-30

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9449, CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • False Imprisonment, 2 counts (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9449, CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

CHAVEZ, GUILLERMO

Age: 33

Address: MARICOPA, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-03-31

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9453, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sponsor

HALL, KYLE ANTHONY

Age: 22

Address: LEVAN, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-03-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9454, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9454, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court

SALVADOR MONTERO, JESUS ARMONDO

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-03-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Hit and Run Property Attended
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9452, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court

Sponsor

LEE, TRISTA LEE

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2022-03-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9450, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MANYMULES, MICHAEL

Age: 51

Address: PAGE, AZ

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-03-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9451, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR