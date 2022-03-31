Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 30 – March 31, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
BRUNGARDT, BENJAMIN DONALD
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-03-30
Released: 2022-03-30
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9449, CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- False Imprisonment, 2 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9449, CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CHAVEZ, GUILLERMO
Age: 33
Address: MARICOPA, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-03-31
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9453, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
HALL, KYLE ANTHONY
Age: 22
Address: LEVAN, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-03-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9454, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9454, SURETY OR CASH, $420, Court: RS Municipal Court
SALVADOR MONTERO, JESUS ARMONDO
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-03-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Hit and Run Property Attended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9452, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court
Sponsor
Sponsor
LEE, TRISTA LEE
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2022-03-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9450, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MANYMULES, MICHAEL
Age: 51
Address: PAGE, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-03-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9451, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court