Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 31 – April 1, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MCCRAKEN, CORDELL
Age: 43
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2022-03-31
Released: 2022-03-31
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9455, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
HRUSKA, JOHN PATRICK
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-04-01
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9457, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
CHAVEZ, GUILLERMO
Age: 33
Address: MARICOPA, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-03-31
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9453, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
OUELLETTE, MICHAEL PAUL
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-03-31
Released: 2022-03-31
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Theft – > $1000
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #9456, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- False Reporting to Authorities – Crime
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #9456, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor