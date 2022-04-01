Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 31 – April 1, 2022

0
8

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MCCRAKEN, CORDELL

Age: 43

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2022-03-31

Released: 2022-03-31

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9455, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

HRUSKA, JOHN PATRICK

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-01

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9457, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sponsor

CHAVEZ, GUILLERMO

Age: 33

Address: MARICOPA, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-03-31

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WARRANT LONG FORM)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #9453, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

OUELLETTE, MICHAEL PAUL

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-03-31

Released: 2022-03-31

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

  • Theft – > $1000
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: #9456, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • False Reporting to Authorities – Crime
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: #9456, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sponsor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR