Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 31 – April 1, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

MCCRAKEN, CORDELL

Age: 43

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2022-03-31

Released: 2022-03-31

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #9455, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



HRUSKA, JOHN PATRICK

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-04-01

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9457, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CHAVEZ, GUILLERMO

Age: 33

Address: MARICOPA, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-03-31

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9453, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



OUELLETTE, MICHAEL PAUL

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-03-31

Released: 2022-03-31

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Theft – > $1000 Status: OR’D, Bond: #9456, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

False Reporting to Authorities – Crime Status: OR’D, Bond: #9456, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

