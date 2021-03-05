Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 4 – March 5, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

DAVIS, JAMES EDWARD

Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-03-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7745, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

PRESZLER, PAULA RAE

Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-03-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Premises to be Clean and Orderly (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7740, CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7744, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

YOUNG, DOUGLAS WILLIAM

Age: 58
Address: JAMESTOWN, WY
Booking: 2021-03-04
Released: 2021-03-04
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7743, CASH, $660, Court: RS Municipal Court

  

