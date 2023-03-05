Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 4 – March 5, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

LEE, ANTONIO KAYE

Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-05 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10747, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10747, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sunscreening Devices – Tinting Status: PENDING, Bond: #10747, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10747, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10747, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Disarms a Peace Officer, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #10747, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GARCIA, IAN MICHAEL

Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-04 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10745, SURETY OR CASH, $1310, Court: RS Municipal Court

Strangulation of Household Member – Loss of Consciousness Pressure on Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #10746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Child Abuse – Victim <16, Actor Inflicts Physical Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #10746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing att to cause bodily injury to a peace officer Status: PENDING, Bond: #10746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing att to cause bodily injury to a peace officer Status: PENDING, Bond: #10746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #10746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Kidnapping – Inflct Bod Injury/Terrorize Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MUNIZ, GEORGE STEPHEN

Age: 71 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-04 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: