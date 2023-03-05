Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 4 – March 5, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
LEE, ANTONIO KAYE
Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-05 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10747, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10747, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Sunscreening Devices – Tinting
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10747, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10747, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10747, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Disarms a Peace Officer, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10747, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GARCIA, IAN MICHAEL
Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-04 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10745, SURETY OR CASH, $1310, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Strangulation of Household Member – Loss of Consciousness Pressure on Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Child Abuse – Victim <16, Actor Inflicts Physical Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing att to cause bodily injury to a peace officer
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing att to cause bodily injury to a peace officer
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Kidnapping – Inflct Bod Injury/Terrorize
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MUNIZ, GEORGE STEPHEN
Age: 71 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-04 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10743, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10743, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10743, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Container in Moving Vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10743, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT