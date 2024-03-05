Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 4 – March 5, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

WEST, MEGAN JAREE

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2024-03-04

Released: 2024-03-04

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: OR’D, Bond: #12312, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court



MCDOWELL, WILLIAM JOSEPH

Age: 60

Address: MILLERSBURG, MI

Booking: 2024-03-04

Released: 2024-03-04

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Speeding School Zone Status: PENDING, Bond: #12315, CASH OR SURETY, $885, Court: GR Municipal Court

DWUS 2nd or Subsequent Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12315, CASH OR SURETY, $885, Court: GR Municipal Court



LARSON, JEREMIAH SCOTT

Age: 48

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-05

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12317, CASH OR SURETY, $1870, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12317, CASH OR SURETY, $1870, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #12317, CASH OR SURETY, $1870, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Stop Signs Status: PENDING, Bond: #12317, CASH OR SURETY, $1870, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WHITE, KATRINNA ANNE

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2024-03-04

Scheduled Release: 2024-03-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 1ST OFFENSE (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STAIRS, NATHANIEL ALLEN

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: