Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 4 – March 5, 2024

WEST, MEGAN JAREE
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2024-03-04
Released: 2024-03-04
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #12312, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
MCDOWELL, WILLIAM JOSEPH
Age: 60
Address: MILLERSBURG, MI
Booking: 2024-03-04
Released: 2024-03-04
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
- Speeding School Zone
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12315, CASH OR SURETY, $885, Court: GR Municipal Court
- DWUS 2nd or Subsequent Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12315, CASH OR SURETY, $885, Court: GR Municipal Court
LARSON, JEREMIAH SCOTT
Age: 48
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12317, CASH OR SURETY, $1870, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12317, CASH OR SURETY, $1870, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12317, CASH OR SURETY, $1870, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Stop Signs
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12317, CASH OR SURETY, $1870, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WHITE, KATRINNA ANNE
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2024-03-04
Scheduled Release: 2024-03-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED UNDER ARTICLE – 1ST OFFENSE (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
STAIRS, NATHANIEL ALLEN
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 2nd Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12313, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Criminal Entry (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12314, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT