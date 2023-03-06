Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 5 – March 6, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
MYERS, DERIK LEE MICHAEL
Age: 36 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2023-03-05 Released: 2023-03-05 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10750, CASH, $351, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SHORT, ERNEST LUKE
Age: 38 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-05 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10749, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10749, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT