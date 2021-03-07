Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 6 – March 7, 2021

Advertisement

ROLLIN, DREW ALLEN Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-03-07 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7757, SURETY OR CASH, $840, Court: RS Municipal Court

Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over Status: PENDING, Bond: #7757, SURETY OR CASH, $840, Court: RS Municipal Court



SAILORS, LEVI ANTHONY Age: 21 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-03-07 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7756, CASH, $180, Court: OTHER

SWEAT, ASHLI LAVAR Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2021-03-06 Scheduled Release: 2021-04-04 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

