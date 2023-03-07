Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 6 – March 7, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
GILLASPIE, TINA
Age: 59 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-07 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10756, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
Sponsor
Sponsor
BERGGREN, SHELLEY JO
Age: 62 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-03-06 Scheduled Release: 2023-03-12 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
MCCOY, RYAN DANIEL
Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-06 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10755, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
VALDEZ AMARO, ALFREDO
Age: 49 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-06 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Indecent Exposure (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10753, SURETY OR CASH, $1610, Court: GR Municipal Court
- DWUS
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10753, SURETY OR CASH, $1610, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10754, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10754, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
YAGONG, DAVID MEALI ILI IAKAHI
Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-03-06 Scheduled Release: 2023-04-04 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #10751, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #10752, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT