Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 6 – March 7, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

GILLASPIE, TINA

Age: 59 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-07 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #10756, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BERGGREN, SHELLEY JO

Age: 62 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-03-06 Scheduled Release: 2023-03-12 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



MCCOY, RYAN DANIEL

Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-06 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10755, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VALDEZ AMARO, ALFREDO

Age: 49 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-06 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Indecent Exposure (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10753, SURETY OR CASH, $1610, Court: GR Municipal Court

DWUS Status: PENDING, Bond: #10753, SURETY OR CASH, $1610, Court: GR Municipal Court

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #10754, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10754, SURETY OR CASH, $720, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



YAGONG, DAVID MEALI ILI IAKAHI

Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-03-06 Scheduled Release: 2023-04-04 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: