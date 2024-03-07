Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 6 – March 7, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
HORAN, LAURA JEAN
Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams - 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12330, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
OLSEN, JEANNE
Age: 59
Address: PAYNEVILLE, MN
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12328, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12329, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
STOCKS, PHILIP NEIL
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-03-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12327, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE
TREVINO, FREDDIE
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2024-03-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12326, CASH OR SURETY, $35000, Court: OTHER