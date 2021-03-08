Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 7 – March 8, 2021

Advertisement

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

TREKELL, TYLYNN LOUISE Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-03-07 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7759, SURETY OR CASH, $2120, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7759, SURETY OR CASH, $2120, Court: RS Municipal Court

Hit and Run Property Attended Status: PENDING, Bond: #7759, SURETY OR CASH, $2120, Court: RS Municipal Court



RITCHISON, JOSHUA CRAIG Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2021-03-07 Scheduled Release: 2021-04-06 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #7758, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

