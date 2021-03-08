Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 7 – March 8, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
TREKELL, TYLYNN LOUISE
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-03-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7759, SURETY OR CASH, $2120, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7759, SURETY OR CASH, $2120, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Hit and Run Property Attended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7759, SURETY OR CASH, $2120, Court: RS Municipal Court
RITCHISON, JOSHUA CRAIG
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2021-03-07
Scheduled Release: 2021-04-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #7758, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SAILORS, LEVI ANTHONY
Age: 21
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-03-07
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7756, CASH, $180, Court: OTHER
ROLLIN, DREW ALLEN
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2021-03-07
Released: 2021-03-07
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7757, SURETY OR CASH, $840, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7757, SURETY OR CASH, $840, Court: RS Municipal Court
