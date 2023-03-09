Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 8 – March 9, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

YEAMAN, ALEXANDER BURNELL

Age: 21 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-08 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10761, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BROWN, MELANIE

Age: 50 Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-08 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10760, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #10760, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



EKKER, JOSHUA BRAIDEN

Age: 23 Address: WEST VALLEY, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-08 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Theft – > $1000 (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10759, NO BOND, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



GREENWOOD, KRISTOPHER JAKE

Age: 39 Address: DOUGLAS, WY

Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2023-03-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO

APPERSON, FRANCES

Age: 36 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-03-08 Scheduled Release: 2023-03-10 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT



BROUGH, JOSHUA OWEN

Age: 45 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-03-08 Scheduled Release: 2023-03-11 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: