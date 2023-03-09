Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 8 – March 9, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
YEAMAN, ALEXANDER BURNELL
Age: 21 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-08 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10761, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BROWN, MELANIE
Age: 50 Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-08 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10760, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10760, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
EKKER, JOSHUA BRAIDEN
Age: 23 Address: WEST VALLEY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-03-08 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:
- Theft – > $1000 (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10759, NO BOND, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
GREENWOOD, KRISTOPHER JAKE
Age: 39 Address: DOUGLAS, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2023-03-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO
APPERSON, FRANCES
Age: 36 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-03-08 Scheduled Release: 2023-03-10 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT
BROUGH, JOSHUA OWEN
Age: 45 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-03-08 Scheduled Release: 2023-03-11 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT