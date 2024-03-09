Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 8 – March 9, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

EUSEK, AUSTEN ANGELO

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-09

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense, 4 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #12334, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12334, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #12334, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12334, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (1-5 MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12334, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KEY, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-08

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12333, CASH OR SURETY, $2600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12333, CASH OR SURETY, $2600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #12333, CASH OR SURETY, $2600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



THOMAS, ETHAN JAY

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2024-03-08

Scheduled Release: 2024-03-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



WICKERSHAM, WYATT DALE

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2024-03-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: