Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 8 – March 9, 2024

EUSEK, AUSTEN ANGELO
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-09
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense, 4 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12334, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12334, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12334, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12334, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (1-5 MPH OVER)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12334, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KEY, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-08
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12333, CASH OR SURETY, $2600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12333, CASH OR SURETY, $2600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12333, CASH OR SURETY, $2600, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
THOMAS, ETHAN JAY
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2024-03-08
Scheduled Release: 2024-03-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
WICKERSHAM, WYATT DALE
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2024-03-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12332, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE