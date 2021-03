Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 9 – March 10, 2021

Advertisement

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MADSEN, SHEILA Age: 57 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-03-09 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7779, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JULIEN, LISA EARLENE Age: 56 Address: TULSA, OK Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-03-10 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7780, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7780, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

LIVELY, CLAYTON RUSSELL Age: 19 Address: GEORGETOWN, ID Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-03-09 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7778, CASH, $690, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ALVAREZ CANACA, JOSUE Age: 25 Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2021-03-09 Arresting Agency: ICE Charges: ICE HOLD Status: PENDING, Bond: #7767, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

CARRILLO DE LA CRUZ, OMAR Age: 33 Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2021-03-09 Arresting Agency: ICE Charges: ICE HOLD Status: PENDING, Bond: #7769, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



ESCUTIA, JUAN Age: 30 Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2021-03-09 Arresting Agency: ICE Charges: ICE HOLD Status: PENDING, Bond: #7770, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

REYES VARGAS, RIGOBERTO FABIAN Age: 24 Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2021-03-09 Arresting Agency: ICE Charges: ICE HOLD Status: PENDING, Bond: #7773, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



RODRIGUEZ VEGA, MIGUEL Age: 34 Address: PROVO, UT Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2021-03-09 Arresting Agency: ICE Charges: ICE HOLD Status: PENDING, Bond: #7774, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

LOZANO GOMEZ, BENZON Age: 27 Booking Type: ICE HOLD Booking Date: 2021-03-09 Arresting Agency: ICE Charges: ICE HOLD Status: PENDING, Bond: #7772, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER