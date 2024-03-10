Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 9 – March 10, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

BARNETT, MICHAEL T

Age: 71

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12338, CASH OR SURETY, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12338, CASH OR SURETY, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #12338, CASH OR SURETY, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NATIONS, MARTHA ANN

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12336, CASH OR SURETY, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NEZ, DION DUSTIN

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12335, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



EUSEK, AUSTEN ANGELO

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-03-09

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: