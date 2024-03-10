Sweetwater County Arrest Report: March 9 – March 10, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
BARNETT, MICHAEL T
Age: 71
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12338, CASH OR SURETY, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12338, CASH OR SURETY, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12338, CASH OR SURETY, $3000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
NATIONS, MARTHA ANN
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12336, CASH OR SURETY, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
NEZ, DION DUSTIN
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12335, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
EUSEK, AUSTEN ANGELO
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-03-09
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams - 1st Offense, 3 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12334, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12334, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12334, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12334, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (1-5 MPH OVER)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12334, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram - 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12334, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT