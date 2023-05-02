Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 1 – May 2, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
HAWORTH, JO LYNNE LYNNE
Age: 65 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-02 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Criminal Entry
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10983, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10983, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10983, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
VANEPPS, BREANN CHERIE
Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-01 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10982, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court
WILSON, AMY
Age: 47 Address: PARADISE, UT
Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2023-05-01 Arresting Agency: NWS
TAYLOR, NICHOLAS
Age: 33 Address: ELMO, UT
Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2023-05-01 Arresting Agency: NWS
TIMMONS, PHILIP SENTER
Age: 29 Address: WAMSUTTER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2023-05-01 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10981, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
BOZNER, CHARLES ANTHONY
Age: 57 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-01 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10980, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
THESING, THOMAS JOHN
Age: 61 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2023-05-01 Released: 2023-05-01 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10979, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Destruction of Property – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10979, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open container while operating a motor vehicle (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #10979, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court