Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 1 – May 2, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

HAWORTH, JO LYNNE LYNNE

Age: 65 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-02 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Criminal Entry Status: PENDING, Bond: #10983, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: #10983, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #10983, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VANEPPS, BREANN CHERIE

Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-01 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #10982, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: RS Municipal Court



WILSON, AMY

Age: 47 Address: PARADISE, UT

Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2023-05-01 Arresting Agency: NWS

TAYLOR, NICHOLAS

Age: 33 Address: ELMO, UT

Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2023-05-01 Arresting Agency: NWS

TIMMONS, PHILIP SENTER

Age: 29 Address: WAMSUTTER, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2023-05-01 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #10981, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



BOZNER, CHARLES ANTHONY

Age: 57 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-01 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10980, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



THESING, THOMAS JOHN

Age: 61 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-05-01 Released: 2023-05-01 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD