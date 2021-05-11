Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 10 – May 11, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

SILVA, BRYAN LOURENCO Age: 31 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-05-10 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 4 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8054, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8054, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #8054, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

