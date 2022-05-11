Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 10 – May 11, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

ZANCANELLA, ANYSSA DESHAY

Age: 22

Address: LAYTON, UT

Booking: 2022-05-10

Released: 2022-05-10

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman Status: PENDING, Bond: #9612, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9612, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BARNES, JOSHUA DANIEL

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2022-05-10

Scheduled Release: 2022-05-31

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause bodily injury to a peace officer (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #9613, NO BOND, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #9613, NO BOND, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

