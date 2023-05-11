Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 10 – May 11, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
WANDZILAK, KEVIN J
Age: 42 Address: MERRITT ISLAND, FL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-11 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11024, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11024, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SHEFFIELD, JASON GARNER
Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-05-10 Scheduled Release: 2023-05-13 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
LASTER, VICTOR CICOGNA
Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-10 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11023, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MALONE, QUYNN ROSE
Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-10 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11019, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
- Conspire to Commit – Felony (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11020, CASH, $35000, Court: OTHER
MENDEZ, CHASITY SHARELL
Age: 36 Address: VANCOUVER, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-10 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11018, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11018, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11018, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Right Side of Roadway
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11018, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11018, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Registration Required Upon Employment
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11018, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT