Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 10 – May 11, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

WANDZILAK, KEVIN J

Age: 42 Address: MERRITT ISLAND, FL

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-11 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11024, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11024, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SHEFFIELD, JASON GARNER

Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2023-05-10 Scheduled Release: 2023-05-13 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



LASTER, VICTOR CICOGNA

Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-10 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11023, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MALONE, QUYNN ROSE

Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-10 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11019, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Conspire to Commit – Felony (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11020, CASH, $35000, Court: OTHER



MENDEZ, CHASITY SHARELL

Age: 36 Address: VANCOUVER, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-10 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges: