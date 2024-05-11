Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 10 – May 11, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
JAYROE, MIRANDA SUE
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12571, CASH OR SURETY, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12571, CASH OR SURETY, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court
MECHLING, STEPHANIE ANN
Age: 47
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12570, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
LONG, BO ANN
Age: 34
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule > 3 Grams
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12569, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12569, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
REOLLE, JEREMY RANDALL
Age: 26
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2024-05-10
Scheduled Release: 2024-05-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD)
- Status: SENTENCED, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE
MIGUEL MENDEZ, WALTER GEOVANNI
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2024-05-10
Scheduled Release: 2024-05-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BARR, KAYLEE LYNN
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Controlled Substance (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12565, CASH, $5000, Court: OTHER
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12568, CASH, $200, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12568, CASH, $200, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: TIME SERVED, Bond: #12566, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Shoplifting (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12567, CASH, $645, Court: GR Municipal Court