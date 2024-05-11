Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 10 – May 11, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

JAYROE, MIRANDA SUE

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Combo -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12571, CASH OR SURETY, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash Status: PENDING, Bond: #12571, CASH OR SURETY, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court



MECHLING, STEPHANIE ANN

Age: 47

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12570, CASH OR SURETY, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



LONG, BO ANN

Age: 34

Address: EVANSTON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule > 3 Grams Status: PENDING, Bond: #12569, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12569, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



REOLLE, JEREMY RANDALL

Age: 26

Address: RELIANCE, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2024-05-10

Scheduled Release: 2024-05-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: SENTENCED, Court: PROBATION & PAROLE



MIGUEL MENDEZ, WALTER GEOVANNI

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2024-05-10

Scheduled Release: 2024-05-16

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BARR, KAYLEE LYNN

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: