Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 11 – May 12, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

LAWSON, AMY JEANINE

Age: 26 Address: RIVERTON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-11 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Endangering Children – in Room, Dwelling, Vehicle with Methamphetamine (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11028, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court



MCKINLAY, ALEXIS LAVEE

Age: 24 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-11 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Contempt Circuit Court Status: PENDING, Bond: #11027, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROBERSON, NICHOLIS ROY

Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-11 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: