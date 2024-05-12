Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 11 – May 12, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

BADONIE, MONIQUE DAISY

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #12575, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GRIFFIN, JERROD LEE

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2024-05-11

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12573, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

Shoplifting – Conceals -2nd Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #12574, CASH OR SURETY, $660, Court: RS Municipal Court



STARKEY, JASON JOSEPH

Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2024-05-11

Scheduled Release: 2024-05-17

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: