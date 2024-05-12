Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 11 – May 12, 2024

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
BADONIE, MONIQUE DAISY
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12575, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GRIFFIN, JERROD LEE
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2024-05-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12573, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
- Shoplifting – Conceals -2nd Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #12574, CASH OR SURETY, $660, Court: RS Municipal Court
STARKEY, JASON JOSEPH
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2024-05-11
Scheduled Release: 2024-05-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT