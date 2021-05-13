Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 12 – May 13, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
SMITH, GEORGE EDWARD
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8061, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SMITH, AMBER CHRISTENE
Age: 34
Address: WEST VALLEY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #8058, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8059, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #8058, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #8058, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court