Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 12 – May 13, 2021

0
1

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

KUNKLE, BRIANNE MICHELLE

Age: 35
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8064, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sponsor

 

 

SMITH, GEORGE EDWARD

Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8061, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

SMITH, AMBER CHRISTENE

Age: 34
Address: WEST VALLEY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: #8058, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodlily injury to a peace officer (WARRANT LONG FORM)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8059, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #8058, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #8058, SURETY OR CASH, $830, Court: RS Municipal Court

Sponsor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR