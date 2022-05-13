Sweetwater County Arrest Report; May 12 – May 13, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SABALA, BRANDON STEVEN
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP
Booking Date: 2022-05-12
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Remand to Custody
- Status: , Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT
WOODS, ZACKERY LYNN
Age: 34
Address: SYLACAUGA, AL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-05-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9622, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
MERAZ RIVERA, ERICK GUADALUPE
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2022-05-12
Scheduled Release: 2022-05-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT