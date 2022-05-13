Sweetwater County Arrest Report; May 12 – May 13, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

SABALA, BRANDON STEVEN

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP

Booking Date: 2022-05-12

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Remand to Custody Status: , Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT



WOODS, ZACKERY LYNN

Age: 34

Address: SYLACAUGA, AL

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-05-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9622, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



MERAZ RIVERA, ERICK GUADALUPE

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2022-05-12

Scheduled Release: 2022-05-16

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: