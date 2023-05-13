Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 12 – May 13, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

SAM, ASHLEY RENEE

Age: 37 Address: STILLWELL, OK

Booking: 2023-05-12 Released: 2023-05-12 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11030, CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11030, CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GOLAY, JUSTIN ERNEST

Age: 32 Address: RELIANCE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-13 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11033, SURETY OR CASH, $1820, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11033, SURETY OR CASH, $1820, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11033, SURETY OR CASH, $1820, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LEE, TOBIN

Age: 64 Address: VERNAL, UT

Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-05-12 Scheduled Release: 2023-06-09 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges: