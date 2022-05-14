Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 13 – May 14, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

RASMUSSEN, KEVIN ROBERT

Age: 48

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2022-05-13

Released: 2022-05-13

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9623, CASH, $2000, Court: OTHER



DIXON, DEAN H

Age: 43

Address: TUCSON, AZ

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-05-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9625, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RICHARDSON, AUBREY ABIGAIL

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-05-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: