Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 14 – May 15, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
LEE, TOBIN
Age: 62
Address: VERNAL, UT
Booking: 2021-05-14
Released: 2021-05-14
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8073, CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MUNOZ, LUIS ARMANDO REYES
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8078, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HERNANDEZ, VICTOR JOEL
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE
Booking Date: 2021-05-14
Scheduled Release: 2021-05-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
KASHUL, IGOR
Age: 35
Address: PORTLAND, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-14
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8077, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HALL, TROY DONALD
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2021-05-14
Scheduled Release: 2021-05-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
LOWREY, SERENITY SHY ANN
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE
Booking Date: 2021-05-14
Scheduled Release: 2021-05-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
BARNSON, JAY EARL
Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8076, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BENNETT, RICKY CARR
Age: 56
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE
Booking Date: 2021-05-14
Scheduled Release: 2021-05-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
HEMSLEY, AMBER RENE
Age: 27
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2021-05-14
Scheduled Release: 2021-08-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court