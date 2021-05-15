Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 14 – May 15, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

LEE, TOBIN

Age: 62
Address: VERNAL, UT
Booking: 2021-05-14
Released: 2021-05-14
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8073, CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MILES, RUSSELL L

Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8079, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

MUNOZ, LUIS ARMANDO REYES

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8078, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driver’s License – Required
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

HERNANDEZ, VICTOR JOEL

Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE
Booking Date: 2021-05-14
Scheduled Release: 2021-05-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

 

KASHUL, IGOR

Age: 35
Address: PORTLAND, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-14
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8077, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

HALL, TROY DONALD

Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2021-05-14
Scheduled Release: 2021-05-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

LOWREY, SERENITY SHY ANN

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE
Booking Date: 2021-05-14
Scheduled Release: 2021-05-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

 

BARNSON, JAY EARL

Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8076, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

BENNETT, RICKY CARR

Age: 56
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE
Booking Date: 2021-05-14
Scheduled Release: 2021-05-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

 

HEMSLEY, AMBER RENE

Age: 27
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2021-05-14
Scheduled Release: 2021-08-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

