Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 14 – May 15, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

LEE, TOBIN Age: 62 Address: VERNAL, UT Booking: 2021-05-14 Released: 2021-05-14 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8073, CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MILES, RUSSELL L Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-05-15 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8079, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sponsor

MUNOZ, LUIS ARMANDO REYES Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-05-15 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8078, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Head Lamps – Motor Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HERNANDEZ, VICTOR JOEL Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE Booking Date: 2021-05-14 Scheduled Release: 2021-05-16 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



KASHUL, IGOR Age: 35 Address: PORTLAND, OR Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-05-14 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8077, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HALL, TROY DONALD Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2021-05-14 Scheduled Release: 2021-05-20 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sponsor

LOWREY, SERENITY SHY ANN Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE Booking Date: 2021-05-14 Scheduled Release: 2021-05-16 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Shoplifting – Conceals -1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



BARNSON, JAY EARL Age: 49 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-05-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8076, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BENNETT, RICKY CARR Age: 56 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE Booking Date: 2021-05-14 Scheduled Release: 2021-05-16 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

