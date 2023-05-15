Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 14 – May 15, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
COLVIN, JUSTIN JAMES
Age: 51 Address: FARSON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-14 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11037, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11037, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11037, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Load on Vehicles
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11037, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Turn Signals Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11037, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SINGH, RUPINDERJIT RUMPA
Age: 37 Address: SACRAMENTO, CA
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2023-05-14 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11038, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER