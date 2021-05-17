Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 16 – May 17, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

HASKIE- HIGBEE, COURTNEY Age: 28 Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-05-17 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8089, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

CORDELL, BRITTANY LERAE Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-05-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8088, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



COTTRELL, BROOKE LINN DAWN Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-05-16 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Burglary (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8087, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



STAIRS, NATHANIEL ALLEN Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-05-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8086, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram -2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8086, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

GREENE, ANTHONY SCOTT Age: 27 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-05-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Shoplifting – Conceals – 3rd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8085, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: RS Municipal Court

