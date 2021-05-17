Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 16 – May 17, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
CORDELL, BRITTANY LERAE
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8088, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
COTTRELL, BROOKE LINN DAWN
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Burglary (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8087, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
STAIRS, NATHANIEL ALLEN
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8086, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram -2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8086, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GREENE, ANTHONY SCOTT
Age: 27
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Shoplifting – Conceals – 3rd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8085, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: RS Municipal Court
BARNES, JOSHUA DANIEL
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Simple Assault
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8084, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8084, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8084, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or att to cause bodily injury to a peace officer
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8084, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8084, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT