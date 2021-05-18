Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 17 – May 18, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
HEWITT, JOSHUA SCOTT
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
ROBERTS, TAWNI MICHELL
Age: 29
Address: CRAIG, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8095, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
MCELROY, RODNEY ORVELLE
Age: 54
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8094, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
PENBERTHY, JOHN DAVID
Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury, 2 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8093, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8093, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MAES, ROBERT LEON
Age: 61
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8092, SURETY OR CASH, $1150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #8092, SURETY OR CASH, $1150, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT