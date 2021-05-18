Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 17 – May 18, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

HEWITT, JOSHUA SCOTT Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-05-18 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8096, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8096, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

Sponsor

ROBERTS, TAWNI MICHELL Age: 29 Address: CRAIG, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-05-18 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8095, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



MCELROY, RODNEY ORVELLE Age: 54 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-05-17 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #8094, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



PENBERTHY, JOHN DAVID Age: 34 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-05-17 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8093, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8093, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Sponsor