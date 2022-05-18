Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 17 – May 18, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
HAYMON, WILLIAM IRY
Age: 47
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-05-18
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9645, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GLENN, JUSTIN ARLEN
Age: 40
Address: RAWLINS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-05-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9641, CASH, $220, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Violation of Order of Protection (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9642, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Violation of Order of Protection (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9644, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
KELLY, TATUM LAWRENCE
Age: 22
Address: SNOHOMISH, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-05-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule IV (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9637, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9637, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9637, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9637, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
- Reckless Driving (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9637, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT