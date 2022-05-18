Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 17 – May 18, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

HAYMON, WILLIAM IRY

Age: 47

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-05-18

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9645, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GLENN, JUSTIN ARLEN

Age: 40

Address: RAWLINS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-05-17

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9641, CASH, $220, Court: RS Municipal Court

Violation of Order of Protection (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9642, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Violation of Order of Protection (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9644, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



KELLY, TATUM LAWRENCE

Age: 22

Address: SNOHOMISH, WA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-05-17

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: