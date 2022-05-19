Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 18 – May 19, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

KEELIN, ROBERT WAYNE THOMAS

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-05-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Destruction of Property – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9649, CASH, $710, Court: RS Municipal Court



RODRIGUEZ, DANIEL

Age: 37

Address: WHITTIER, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-05-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over Status: PENDING, Bond: #9648, SURETY OR CASH, $940, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



PRYOR, AUSTIN

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-05-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9646, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9646, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LARSON, KIRA DAWN

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-05-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Intentional Abuse, Neglect, or Abandonment of Vunerable Adult (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9647, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CAMPBELL, JOSEPH J

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION

Booking Date: 2022-05-18

Scheduled Release: 2022-05-21

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Aggravated Homicide by Vehicle – Under Influence Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MESA, RAMIRO GREG

Age: 29

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2022-05-18

Scheduled Release: 2022-05-24

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BLANTON, TIMOTHY BRIAN

Age: 56

Address: FAYETTEVILLE, GA

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2022-05-18

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



HAYMON, WILLIAM IRY

Age: 47

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-05-18

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: