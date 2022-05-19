Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 18 – May 19, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
KEELIN, ROBERT WAYNE THOMAS
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-05-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Destruction of Property – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9649, CASH, $710, Court: RS Municipal Court
RODRIGUEZ, DANIEL
Age: 37
Address: WHITTIER, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-05-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9648, SURETY OR CASH, $940, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
PRYOR, AUSTIN
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-05-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9646, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9646, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LARSON, KIRA DAWN
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-05-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Intentional Abuse, Neglect, or Abandonment of Vunerable Adult (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9647, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CAMPBELL, JOSEPH J
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2022-05-18
Scheduled Release: 2022-05-21
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Aggravated Homicide by Vehicle – Under Influence
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MESA, RAMIRO GREG
Age: 29
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2022-05-18
Scheduled Release: 2022-05-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BLANTON, TIMOTHY BRIAN
Age: 56
Address: FAYETTEVILLE, GA
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2022-05-18
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Turning Movements and Required Signals – Safely (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
HAYMON, WILLIAM IRY
Age: 47
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-05-18
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense, 2 counts (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9645, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT