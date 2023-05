Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 18 – May 19, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

ARELLANO, APRIL MAE

Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-05-18 Released: 2023-05-19 Type: P&P HOLD Arresting Agency: RSPD

Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: #11065, CASH, $200, Court: RS Municipal Court



PRAYTOR, ALEC VERELLE

Age: 38 Address: CASPER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-19 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: , Bond: #11068, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule > 3 Grams Status: , Bond: #11068, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense, 2 counts (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense, 2 counts (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



TAYLOR, MYA KAYLIE

Age: 22 Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-18 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Consume Alcohol (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11060, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WARREN, TRACY RAY

Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-18 Arresting Agency: DCICharges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #11057, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #11057, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #11057, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



OSBORN, DANIEL ALAN

Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-18 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11059, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11059, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11059, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



WARD, BETHANY EVA

Age: 33 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-18 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

Simple Battery (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11066, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STAIRS, NATHANIEL ALLEN

Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2023-05-18 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11058, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JONES, CHRISTOPHER LYNN

Age: 40 Address: WRIGHT, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2023-05-18 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #11067, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SCATES, STEVEN LEE

Age: 28 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-18 Arresting Agency: GRPDCharges:

THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11063, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Burglary (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11062, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Theft – > $1000 (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11062, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11062, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11062, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11062, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Theft – > $1000 (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11064, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Burglary (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11061, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #11062, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FAJARDO, DEONNA ANNE

Age: 59 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-18 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11055, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine Status: PENDING, Bond: #11055, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #11055, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FAJARDO, BENNY LEE

Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-18 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: