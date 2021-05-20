Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 19 – May 20, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

BLACK, HAROLD DWAYNE

Age: 61
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2021-05-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8109, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER

SHIFFERMILLER, EMILIE QUINN

Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WWC
Booking Date: 2021-05-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury (WRNT PR)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

MARCOS, DAMIAN ALEJANDRO

Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8108, CASH, $315, Court: RS Municipal Court

ORTEGA, CARLOS DANIEL

Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2021-05-19
Released: 2021-05-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: #8103, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

TOLAR, MICHELE MARIE

Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2021-05-19
Released: 2021-05-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: #8106, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

