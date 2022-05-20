Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 19 – May 20, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
BRITTON, DERRICK THOMAS
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-05-19
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9658, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BODNEY, ADRIAN DEONTAE
Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-05-19
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: , Bond: #9659, SURETY OR CASH, $375, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Disturbing the Peace
- Status: , Bond: #9659, SURETY OR CASH, $375, Court: GR Municipal Court
STRAND, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2022-05-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BARKER, ELDINE ERNESTINE
Age: 33
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-05-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9653, CASH, $500, Court: District Court
- Theft – > $1000 (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9654, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
CLARK, ROBERT SCOT
Age: 56
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-05-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Attempts and Conspiracies (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9652, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9652, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PIRTLE, JAMES CALIPE
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2022-05-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Contempt Circuit Court (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9656, CASH, $350, Court: OTHER
WILSON, SAVANNAH LANE
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-05-19
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9655, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
MASON, DARYL GLYNN
Age: 42
Address: ROCKINGHAM, NC
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-05-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Breach of Peace
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9651, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HAYNES, GARY N
Age: 67
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-05-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Use of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9650, SURETY OR CASH, $1750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9650, SURETY OR CASH, $1750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KEELIN, ROBERT WAYNE THOMAS
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-05-19
Released: 2022-05-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Destruction of Property – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9649, CASH, $710, Court: RS Municipal Court