Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 19 – May 20, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

BRITTON, DERRICK THOMAS

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-05-19

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9658, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BODNEY, ADRIAN DEONTAE

Age: 28

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-05-19

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Public Intoxication Status: , Bond: #9659, SURETY OR CASH, $375, Court: GR Municipal Court

Disturbing the Peace Status: , Bond: #9659, SURETY OR CASH, $375, Court: GR Municipal Court



STRAND, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2022-05-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BARKER, ELDINE ERNESTINE

Age: 33

Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-05-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9653, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

Theft – > $1000 (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9654, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



CLARK, ROBERT SCOT

Age: 56

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-05-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Attempts and Conspiracies (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9652, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9652, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PIRTLE, JAMES CALIPE

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2022-05-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Contempt Circuit Court (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9656, CASH, $350, Court: OTHER



WILSON, SAVANNAH LANE

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-05-19

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #9655, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



MASON, DARYL GLYNN

Age: 42

Address: ROCKINGHAM, NC

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-05-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Breach of Peace Status: PENDING, Bond: #9651, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HAYNES, GARY N

Age: 67

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-05-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Use of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #9650, SURETY OR CASH, $1750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9650, SURETY OR CASH, $1750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KEELIN, ROBERT WAYNE THOMAS

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-05-19

Released: 2022-05-19

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD