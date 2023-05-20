Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 19 – May 20, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
GOLAY, JUSTIN ERNEST
Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-19 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #11075, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
HORLACHER, TYSON CLARK
Age: 44 Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-19 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #11076, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
RODRIGUEZ VAZQUEZ, OSMAN A
Age: 27 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-19 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11074, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BOZNER, CHARLES ANTHONY
Age: 57 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2023-05-19 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11072, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BERRY, SKYLAR ANNE
Age: 24 Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-19 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #11071, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
PRAYTOR, ALEC VERELLE
Age: 38 Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-19 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11068, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11068, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense, 2 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11069, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense, 2 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11069, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11069, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER