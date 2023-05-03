Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 2 – May 3, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

HAWORTH, JO LYNNE

Age: 65 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2023-05-02 Released: 2023-05-02 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Criminal Entry (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10983, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10983, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10983, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FELIX, LYNDSAY JUNE

Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2023-05-02 Scheduled Release: 2023-05-04 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ARCE, JENNIFER

Age: 37 Address: CANON CITY, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-02 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:

THEFT: DEPRIVE – UND $1000 Status: , Bond: #10985, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Conspire to Commit – Misdemeanor Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SCHULZ, DAVID WILLIAM

Age: 61 Address: CANON CITY, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-02 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: