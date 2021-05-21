Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 20 – May 21, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency

LOPEZ, LISA MARIE Age: 45 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-05-21 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #8114, CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

MCPHERSON, BREE ROCHELLE Age: 30 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-05-20 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #8112, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Shoplifting – Conceals -2nd Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #8113, CASH, $660, Court: RS Municipal Court

MCCALEB, ALBERT G Age: 37 Address: WOODRIDGE, IL Booking: 2021-05-20 Released: 2021-05-20 Type: SENTENCED Arresting Agency: RSPD Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #8110, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

