Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 20 – May 21, 2021

345

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency

LOPEZ, LISA MARIE

Age: 45
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-21
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8114, CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

MCPHERSON, BREE ROCHELLE

Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8112, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Shoplifting – Conceals -2nd Offense (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #8113, CASH, $660, Court: RS Municipal Court

MCCALEB, ALBERT G

Age: 37
Address: WOODRIDGE, IL
Booking: 2021-05-20
Released: 2021-05-20
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #8110, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

HERNANDEZ URIBE, VICTOR MANUEL

Age: 44
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-05-20
Arresting Agency: ICE
Charges:

  • ICE HOLD
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

