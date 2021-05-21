Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 20 – May 21, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency
MCPHERSON, BREE ROCHELLE
Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-05-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8112, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Shoplifting – Conceals -2nd Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #8113, CASH, $660, Court: RS Municipal Court
MCCALEB, ALBERT G
Age: 37
Address: WOODRIDGE, IL
HERNANDEZ URIBE, VICTOR MANUEL
Age: 44
Booking Type: ICE HOLD
Booking Date: 2021-05-20
Arresting Agency: ICE
Charges:
- ICE HOLD
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER