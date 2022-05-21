Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 20 – May 21, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
WEBBER, SAMANTHA
Age: 43
Address: POINT OF ROCKS, WY
Booking: 2022-05-20
Released: 2022-05-20
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
Bond Company: ABC BONDING
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9661, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Notice Require of Driver
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9661, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Limitations on Backing – Safely
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9661, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
REYES, JULIANA
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2022-05-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9665, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MCKINNON, NIKOLAI ROBERT
Age: 40
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2022-05-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9663, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9663, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9663, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WEBBER, JAKE EDWARD
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2022-05-20
Released: 2022-05-20
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
Bond Company: ABC BONDING
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9660, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9660, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #9660, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
