Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 20 – May 21, 2022

WEBBER, SAMANTHA

Age: 43

Address: POINT OF ROCKS, WY

Booking: 2022-05-20

Released: 2022-05-20

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: WHP

Bond Company: ABC BONDING

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9661, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Notice Require of Driver Status: PENDING, Bond: #9661, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Limitations on Backing – Safely Status: PENDING, Bond: #9661, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



REYES, JULIANA

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2022-05-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #9665, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MCKINNON, NIKOLAI ROBERT

Age: 40

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2022-05-20

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #9663, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9663, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9663, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WEBBER, JAKE EDWARD

Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2022-05-20

Released: 2022-05-20

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: WHP

Bond Company: ABC BONDING

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #9660, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #9660, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #9660, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

