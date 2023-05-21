Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 20 – May 21, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

TALKINGTON, JARED DEAN

Age: 39 Address: CHEYENNE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-20 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #11078, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Container in Moving Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #11078, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #11078, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MENDOZA JR, MIGUEL

Age: 37 Address: MCALLEN, TX

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-20 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges: