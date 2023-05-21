Sweetwater County Arrest Report: May 20 – May 21, 2023

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
TALKINGTON, JARED DEAN
Age: 39 Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-20 Arresting Agency: WHPCharges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11078, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Container in Moving Vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11078, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11078, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MENDOZA JR, MIGUEL
Age: 37 Address: MCALLEN, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2023-05-20 Arresting Agency: RSPDCharges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #11077, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT